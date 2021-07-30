Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. 2,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $190.97.
Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Marriott Vacations Worldwide
Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.
