Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target Cut to $203.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $209.00 to $203.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.25% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of NYSE VAC traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.90. 2,542 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,615. The business’s 50 day moving average is $162.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of -31.13 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 7.48% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the period. Minot Capital LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $43,838,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $261,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 680,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,388,000 after acquiring an additional 41,835 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

