MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Stock Holdings Lifted by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) by 1,019.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 436,606 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,606 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in MarketWise were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in MarketWise by 50.0% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 30,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of MarketWise in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Weiss Asset Management LP boosted its position in MarketWise by 2,198.6% during the 1st quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 1,723,921 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,921 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. grew its stake in MarketWise by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $6,930,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in MarketWise by 59.6% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,229 shares of the newsletter publisher’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.99% of the company’s stock.

MarketWise stock opened at $13.79 on Friday. MarketWise has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $14.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04.

