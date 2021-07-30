Mark A. Esquivel Sells 2,500 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) Stock

Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) COO Mark A. Esquivel sold 2,500 shares of Park Aerospace stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $36,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of PKE opened at $15.11 on Friday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.54 and a 52-week high of $16.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.12. The company has a market cap of $308.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.96 and a beta of 0.93.

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.59 million for the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 11.86%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.65%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Park Aerospace by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Aerospace by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 105,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Park Aerospace by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,666 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Park Aerospace by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

Park Aerospace Company Profile

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

