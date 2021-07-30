Marcus & Millichap (MMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE:MMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.18. Marcus & Millichap had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $183.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect Marcus & Millichap to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MMI stock opened at $39.09 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.32. Marcus & Millichap has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $40.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22 and a beta of 0.87.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MMI shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Marcus & Millichap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In related news, COO Richard D. Matricaria sold 3,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $151,527.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,875.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norma J. Lawrence sold 1,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $55,953.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,092.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,618 shares of company stock worth $413,049. Insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus & Millichap

Marcus & Millichap, Inc, an investment brokerage company, provides real estate investment brokerage and financing services to sellers and buyers of commercial real estate in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services for multifamily, retail, office, industrial, single-tenant net lease, seniors housing, self-storage, hospitality, medical office, and manufactured housing.

