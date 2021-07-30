Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

Marathon Oil has decreased its dividend payment by 60.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of MRO opened at $11.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.11, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.13. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $3.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 44.69% and a negative return on equity of 5.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

MRO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

In other Marathon Oil news, insider Patrick Wagner sold 31,667 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $434,471.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,959 shares in the company, valued at $3,621,517.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Lee M. Tillman sold 67,500 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $744,525.00. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and Equatorial Guinea. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol, as well as owns and operates 32 central gathering and treating facilities and the Sugarloaf gathering system, a 42-mile natural gas pipeline through Karnes and Atascosa Counties.

