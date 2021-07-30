Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mapfre, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MPFRF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company.

MPFRF has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mapfre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Mapfre in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MPFRF remained flat at $$1.97 on Friday. Mapfre has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $2.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06.

Mapfre, SA, engages in the insurance and reinsurance activities worldwide. It offers life, health, accident, savings and investment, retirement, burial, and travel and leisure insurance; and homeowner's, automobile, third-party liability, family, and other insurance. The company also provides vehicles, third-party liability and assets, agriculture and livestock, commercial establishments, and other insurance products.

