Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c+ rating to a b rating. The stock had previously closed at $145.22, but opened at $156.05. Manhattan Associates shares last traded at $154.76, with a volume of 2,285 shares trading hands.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MANH. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,988 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 319,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,631,000 after buying an additional 74,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 277.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 257,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,067,000 after buying an additional 189,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,005,000. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

