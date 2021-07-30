Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $160.00.

MANH stock opened at $160.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 118.32 and a beta of 1.94. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $83.74 and a 1-year high of $163.20.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $166.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.98 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 43.99%. Manhattan Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Manhattan Associates will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 117.9% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 1,090.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 262 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 267.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 331 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter worth $42,000. 98.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

