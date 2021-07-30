Man Group plc Takes $1.88 Million Position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Man Group plc purchased a new stake in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 86,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,880,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in ChampionX by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in ChampionX by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $193,000. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In related news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total transaction of $199,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 54,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,849.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $280,780.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693 in the last 90 days. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -25.80 and a beta of 3.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ChampionX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.87 and a fifty-two week high of $30.48.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 4.49%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ChampionX Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CHX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of ChampionX in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChampionX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Further Reading: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX).

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.