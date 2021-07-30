Man Group plc Sells 3,869 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 35.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,869 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNA shares. Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.67.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,558 shares of company stock valued at $11,494,933. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:SNA opened at $221.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $138.94 and a 52 week high of $259.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $231.50.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $976.23 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. Analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Snap-on

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

