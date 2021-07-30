Man Group plc Sells 1,833 Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Man Group plc lessened its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 47,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,833 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAMF. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 156,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,684,000 after buying an additional 39,627 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jamf by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 129,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,865,000 after buying an additional 51,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jamf during the fourth quarter worth $435,000.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of JAMF opened at $32.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.03.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.70 million. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jamf currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

In related news, CFO Jill Putman sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total transaction of $49,038.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,464,499.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $268,620,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,738,178 shares of company stock valued at $321,260,469 over the last three months.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.