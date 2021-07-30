Man Group plc Makes New Investment in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 19,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bilibili during the first quarter worth $575,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 181.1% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,509,000 after acquiring an additional 87,309 shares during the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 6.9% during the first quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,193,000 after acquiring an additional 118,224 shares during the last quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 55.7% during the first quarter. Ogborne Capital Management LLC now owns 484,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,828,000 after acquiring an additional 173,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bilibili by 4.8% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 217,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,296,000 after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Bilibili from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. 86 Research raised shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bilibili from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, HSBC upped their price target on shares of Bilibili from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bilibili currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.44.

Shares of BILI opened at $89.38 on Friday. Bilibili Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $157.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $109.14.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($1.45). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 24.93% and a negative return on equity of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.43) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.