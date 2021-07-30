Man Group plc Lowers Holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Man Group plc lowered its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) by 66.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,505 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,253,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,236,000 after buying an additional 173,595 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elastic by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,436,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,974,000 after buying an additional 119,190 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Elastic by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,305,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,333,000 after buying an additional 326,612 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its position in Elastic by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 2,283,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,974,000 after purchasing an additional 290,617 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Elastic by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,552,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,646,000 after purchasing an additional 119,726 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Elastic alerts:

NYSE:ESTC opened at $146.79 on Friday. Elastic has a one year low of $80.18 and a one year high of $176.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.18 and a beta of 1.08.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Elastic had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 23.15%. The business had revenue of $177.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Elastic’s quarterly revenue was up 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Elastic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.52.

In other Elastic news, CEO Shay Banon sold 3,132 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $417,965.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,470,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,130,330,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 14,733 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $1,714,921.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,034,525.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,147 shares of company stock worth $3,344,862 in the last three months. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Elastic

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.