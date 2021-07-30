Man Group plc Increases Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 82.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,414 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,733,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 78.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.83. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The firm has a market cap of $132.17 billion, a PE ratio of -48.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.77.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

