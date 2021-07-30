Man Group plc Buys Shares of 69,097 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 69,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHC. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 18,401 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the 1st quarter worth about $3,475,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 566.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 64,968 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 19,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sotera Health by 2,856.1% during the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 219,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHC opened at $23.41 on Friday. Sotera Health has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $30.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion and a PE ratio of 61.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.38 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHC shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.86.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

