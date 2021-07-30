Man Group plc Boosts Stock Position in Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE)

Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) by 265.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 196,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,792 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned approximately 0.09% of Paramount Group worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 121,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Paramount Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PGRE stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Paramount Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.54 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.80 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.27). Paramount Group had a negative return on equity of 0.55% and a negative net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $182.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.17%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Paramount Group from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paramount Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paramount Group from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.61.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

