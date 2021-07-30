Man Group plc Acquires New Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 23,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $358,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $378,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Seagate Technology by 692.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 424,635 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,590,000 after buying an additional 371,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,274 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. 86.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STX stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 1.14. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $106.22.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 130.74%. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.85%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.43.

In related news, Director Edward J. Zander sold 12,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $1,175,155.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,676.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William D. Mosley sold 77,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total transaction of $7,191,467.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

