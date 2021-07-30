Man Group (LON:EMG) PT Raised to GBX 270

Man Group (LON:EMG) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 240 ($3.14) to GBX 270 ($3.53) in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the investment management company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 36.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 191.93 ($2.51).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday, reaching GBX 197.35 ($2.58). The stock had a trading volume of 3,941,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 534.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91. Man Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.90 ($1.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 29.08.

In related news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, with a total value of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

About Man Group

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.