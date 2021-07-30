Man Group (LON:EMG) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Man Group plc (LON:EMG) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as GBX 199.60 ($2.61) and last traded at GBX 192.60 ($2.52), with a volume of 622365 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 191.45 ($2.50).

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. Man Group’s dividend payout ratio is 1.46%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMG shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Man Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 179.07 ($2.34).

The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 534.26. The stock has a market cap of £2.85 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.91.

In other news, insider Richard Berliand bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 196 ($2.56) per share, for a total transaction of £49,000 ($64,018.81).

Man Group Company Profile (LON:EMG)

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

