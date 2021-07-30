Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) PT Raised to C$120.00

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 10.37% from the company’s previous close.

MEQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price target on Mainstreet Equity to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Mainstreet Equity from C$102.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Shares of Mainstreet Equity stock opened at C$108.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.91. Mainstreet Equity has a one year low of C$62.98 and a one year high of C$108.73.

Mainstreet Equity (TSE:MEQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$39.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$37.80 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mainstreet Equity will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp. engages in the acquisition, divestiture, value-enhancement, and management of multi-family residential properties in Western Canada. The company owns a portfolio of multi-family residential properties in Vancouver and the Lower Mainland, Calgary and Southern Alberta, Edmonton, Saskatoon, and Regina.

