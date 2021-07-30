Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company, with a collection of assets which includes the New York Knicks and the New York Rangers as well as development league teams – the Westchester Knicks and the Hartford Wolf Pack; and esports teams. The company also owns professional sports team performance centers – the MSG Training Center in Greenburgh, NY and the CLG Performance Center in Los Angeles, CA. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp., formerly known as Madison Square Garden Company, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MSGS opened at $164.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.89. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 0.99. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $140.15 and a twelve month high of $207.09.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The firm had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The firm’s revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Sports will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shapiro Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,522,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,058,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,504,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,899,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Madison Square Garden Sports (MSGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.