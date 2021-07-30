Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of Mace Security International stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Friday. 46,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,101. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.
Mace Security International Company Profile
