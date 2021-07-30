Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MACE) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 104,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Mace Security International stock remained flat at $$0.48 during trading on Friday. 46,792 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 134,101. Mace Security International has a 52 week low of $0.26 and a 52 week high of $0.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.57.

Mace Security International, Inc designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands.

