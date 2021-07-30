M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Stock Price Up 7.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) shares rose 7.2% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $62.78 and last traded at $62.74. Approximately 2,570 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 294,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.54.

The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 24.59% and a net margin of 8.89%.

MHO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their price target on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

In related news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $581,309.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,578.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCW Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 17,678 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M/I Homes during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 59,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,490,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,073 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,818,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares during the period. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.11.

About M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

