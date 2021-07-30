Luther Burbank Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.39 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (NASDAQ:LBC)

Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Luther Burbank in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s FY2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.08. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%.

Several other research firms also recently commented on LBC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet raised Luther Burbank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

LBC opened at $13.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.17. The company has a market capitalization of $684.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Luther Burbank has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $13.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,516,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,943,000 after buying an additional 127,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 559,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 23,707 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after buying an additional 50,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 294,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after buying an additional 63,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Luther Burbank by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 278,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. 15.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a positive change from Luther Burbank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.84%.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

