Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) PT Lowered to C$15.50

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$15.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.68% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LUN. Eight Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.50 to C$15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$14.75.

Shares of Lundin Mining stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,197,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,362,725. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of C$6.68 and a 52 week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Donald Kinloch Charter bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$13.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$195,018.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,424 shares in the company, valued at C$746,580.91. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 12,901 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.60, for a total value of C$188,354.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 475,450 shares in the company, valued at C$6,941,570.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

