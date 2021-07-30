Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$16.50 to C$16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 45.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lundin Mining to C$13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CSFB increased their target price on Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.85.

Shares of LUN traded down C$0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$11.02. 800,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,352,794. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11. The stock has a market cap of C$8.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.83. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of C$6.68 and a 1 year high of C$16.07.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The mining company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$863.02 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Lundin Mining will post 1.1100001 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 24,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$372,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 470,489 shares in the company, valued at C$7,104,383.90. Also, Director Donald Kinloch Charter acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$13.00 per share, with a total value of C$195,018.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$746,580.91.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

