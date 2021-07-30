Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,342 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 292.7% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1,095.8% in the 1st quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $123.56. 15,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,372. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $89.02 and a 52 week high of $128.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.71.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

