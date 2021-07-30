Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $2.98 Million Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 0.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the quarter. 3M makes up approximately 2.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 3M by 156.3% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

MMM stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $197.91. 25,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,474,220. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The stock has a market cap of $114.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. 3M had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 44.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.73%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.75.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

