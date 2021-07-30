Loudon Investment Management LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 19,898.3% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,087,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,247,000 after buying an additional 1,081,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,242,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,159,000 after buying an additional 130,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $157.33. 58,540 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,295,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.70. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $158.66. The company has a market cap of $217.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.83.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 59.56%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total transaction of $1,153,581.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

