Loudon Investment Management LLC Cuts Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Loudon Investment Management LLC reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,738 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. QUALCOMM makes up 4.0% of Loudon Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $1,408,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 47,158 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,957 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 883,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $117,110,000 after acquiring an additional 102,003 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 152,873 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $20,269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 17,187 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. KGI Securities began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $206,039.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,855 shares of company stock valued at $643,533 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of QCOM traded down $2.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.48. 240,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,401,801. The company has a market capitalization of $167.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.00. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $100.70 and a 12 month high of $167.94.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. Analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

