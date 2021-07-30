Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Short Interest Update

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,400 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 118,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGIQ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.12. The stock had a trading volume of 214,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,226. The company has a market cap of $57.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Logiq has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.99.

Get Logiq alerts:

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.25). Logiq had a negative return on equity of 69.25% and a negative net margin of 50.89%. The company had revenue of $8.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Logiq will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc develops e-commerce, m-commerce, marketing technology (MArTech), and fintech solutions for mobile users in the European Union, Southeast Asia, Africa, South Korea, and North America. It provides AppLogiq, a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) platform that enables small and medium sized businesses (SMBs) to establish their point-of-presence on the web.

Read More: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Logiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logiq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.