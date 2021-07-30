Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 41.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,997 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,137 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 4,704.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 480.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 233,318 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $82,823,000 after purchasing an additional 193,116 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 688 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth about $264,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $372.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $103.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $319.81 and a twelve month high of $402.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $381.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $387.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

