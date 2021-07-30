Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. grew its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 8.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,082 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $565,444,000 after buying an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,555,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $944,253,000 after buying an additional 571,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,018,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,484,697,000 after buying an additional 546,951 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 829,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,435,000 after buying an additional 402,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at $138,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT stock opened at $372.39 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The firm has a market cap of $103.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $381.71.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

In other news, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $400.87.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.