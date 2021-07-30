Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Shares of LYG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 264,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,290. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. The company has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.51.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,542,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $83,383,000 after buying an additional 4,902,920 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 25,964,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,218 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,445,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,834,000 after purchasing an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,587,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,331,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

