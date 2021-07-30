Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Bought by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. FMR LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 6,081.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 205,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,022,000 after buying an additional 201,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 113.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Lithia Motors by 79.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Lithia Motors by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the period. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LAD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

LAD opened at $381.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $346.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $215.21 and a one year high of $417.98.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 28.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

