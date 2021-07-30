Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.84 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) will announce sales of $5.84 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.97 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors posted sales of $3.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $21.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.96 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $25.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.42.

Shares of NYSE LAD opened at $381.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $346.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.80. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $215.21 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.70%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Lithia Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $866,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,479,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Company Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

