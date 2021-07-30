Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Línea Directa Aseguradora (OTCMKTS:LNDAF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank set a $2.15 target price on Línea Directa Aseguradora and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

LNDAF stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Línea Directa Aseguradora has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Linea Directa Aseguradora, SA engages in the direct insurance and reinsurance business in Spain. The company offers motor, home, health, and other insurance products, as well as other activities under the LÃ­nea Directa, Aprecio, Penelope Seguros, and Vivaz Seguros brands. It distributes its product through telephone and internet sales channels.

