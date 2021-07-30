Lifespot Health Ltd (ASX:LSH) Insider Purchases A$110,770.00 in Stock

Lifespot Health Ltd (ASX:LSH) insider Darryl Davies acquired 1,007,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of A$110,770.00 ($79,121.43).

Lifespot Health Company Profile

Lifespot Health Ltd provides diagnostic systems and delivery platforms to healthcare enterprises in Australia. The company is developing the BodyTel System that integrates multiple sensors for capturing diagnostic information for additional diseases; Seng-Vital, a Bluetooth enabled vaporizer and health platform designed for the use of medical cannabis; and FeverTel, a dual mode digital thermometer to record and track family's symptoms.

