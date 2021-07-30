Liberty TripAdvisor (LTRPB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($6.13) EPS for the quarter. Liberty TripAdvisor had a positive return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 97.11%. The company had revenue of $123.00 million during the quarter.

LTRPB opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 8.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. Liberty TripAdvisor has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants.

