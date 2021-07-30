Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Shares Acquired by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 28.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,112 shares during the quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 6.0% during the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,678,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,721,000 after buying an additional 320,156 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,928,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,801,000 after buying an additional 304,078 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 569.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after buying an additional 2,641,360 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Global during the fourth quarter valued at $53,365,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,709,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,792,000 after buying an additional 137,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.74 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

