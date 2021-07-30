Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Holdings Lifted by Amundi Asset Management US Inc.

Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 28.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 328,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,112 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.06% of Liberty Global worth $8,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBTYA. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 10,507.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Liberty Global by 3,013.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $97,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $150,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the first quarter valued at $232,000. 26.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Liberty Global in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.09.

NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $25.74 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a twelve month low of $18.73 and a twelve month high of $29.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of -13.27 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Global plc will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $423,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 214,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,049,087.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 66,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.72, for a total value of $1,846,373.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,658 shares in the company, valued at $822,119.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

