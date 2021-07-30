Leonardo (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $4.06

Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.06 and traded as low as $3.84. Leonardo shares last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 657 shares trading hands.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Leonardo presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Leonardo SpA engages in the aerospace, defense and security sectors. It operates through the following segments: Helicopters; Defense and Security Electronics; Aeronautics; Space, Defense Systems; and Other Activities. The Helicopters segment designs commercial and military rotorcrafts. The Defense and Security Electronics segment engages in the information management, sensors, and systems integration business, as well as delivers systems for critical missions, military sustainment requirements, and homeland security.

