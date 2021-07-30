Lennox International Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.67 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lennox International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.67 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.48. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Lennox International’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on LII. TheStreet upgraded Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair lowered Lennox International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their price target on Lennox International from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Lennox International from $347.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Lennox International from $308.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $306.00.

LII opened at $333.95 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $335.84. Lennox International has a 1 year low of $259.62 and a 1 year high of $356.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.85.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The construction company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.25. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 343.80% and a net margin of 11.13%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is presently 37.02%.

In other news, COO Douglas L. Young sold 4,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.26, for a total transaction of $1,419,787.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.21, for a total value of $203,957.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $716,929.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,535 shares of company stock valued at $6,935,088 over the last three months. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 16.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Lennox International by 13.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

About Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

