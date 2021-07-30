LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($1.13) Per Share

LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) – Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for LendingTree in a research note issued on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the financial services provider will earn ($1.13) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.97). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for LendingTree’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.82 EPS.

TREE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised LendingTree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on LendingTree from $375.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.29.

NASDAQ TREE opened at $206.75 on Thursday. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $164.57 and a 52-week high of $372.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $1.39. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 4.85%. The firm had revenue of $272.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.77 million.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 2,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the last quarter.

LendingTree Company Profile

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

