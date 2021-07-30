LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. LendingClub updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.61. 124,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.88. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.83 and a beta of 1.80. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,779.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,831.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. Company insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

