LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) to announce ($0.41) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for LendingClub’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.39). LendingClub reported earnings of ($0.25) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LendingClub will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.65) to ($1.49). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $1.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LendingClub.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.50. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%.

LC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $16.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

In other news, Director Allan R. Landon purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.51 per share, for a total transaction of $33,775.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,752.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.10, for a total value of $30,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock valued at $89,913 and have sold 5,812 shares valued at $90,021. 3.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the second quarter valued at about $145,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in LendingClub by 44.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 23,027 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 299.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,194,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $19,730,000 after purchasing an additional 895,455 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub during the first quarter valued at about $952,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LendingClub by 135.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LC traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $24.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,802. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. LendingClub has a 52-week low of $4.32 and a 52-week high of $25.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.88. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.80.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

