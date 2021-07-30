Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 156.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,195 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $9,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LMND. Thrive Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $54,772,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the fourth quarter worth $972,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Lemonade by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

In other news, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 20,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,805,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 71,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,002.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael A. Eisenberg sold 10,000 shares of Lemonade stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 66,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,438,156.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

LMND has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lemonade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reduced their target price on Lemonade from $101.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.57.

Shares of LMND opened at $88.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion and a PE ratio of -23.53. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $23.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.88 million. Lemonade had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 147.00%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lemonade Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND).

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.