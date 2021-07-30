Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Has $11.04 Million Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the quarter. CarMax accounts for 1.7% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.05% of CarMax worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of CarMax during the first quarter valued at $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CarMax by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMX traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,909. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.70 and a fifty-two week high of $138.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.35.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a return on equity of 27.44% and a net margin of 5.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of CarMax from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CarMax from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.93.

In related news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total value of $2,674,986.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,512,245.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Edwin J. Hill sold 86,665 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $11,314,115.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 63,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,237,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 260,839 shares of company stock worth $34,354,393. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

