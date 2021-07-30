Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) Short Interest Update

Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF (NASDAQ:INFR) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the June 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 200.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 26,750 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 53.8% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 2,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $764,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF in the first quarter worth $697,000.

Get Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF alerts:

INFR traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.13. 2,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,538. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.43. Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $32.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This is an increase from Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Further Reading: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason Global Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.