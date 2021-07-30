Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.40 EPS

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) announced its earnings results on Friday. The asset manager reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.46% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $821.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of LAZ stock traded up $1.41 on Friday, hitting $47.20. The company had a trading volume of 29,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Lazard has a twelve month low of $27.47 and a twelve month high of $48.61.

Get Lazard alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on LAZ. Morgan Stanley raised Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Lazard from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, capital advisory, restructurings, shareholder advisory, sovereign advisory, capital raising, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.